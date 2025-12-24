/Stranger Things' hits 1.2 billion views and counting: Most rewatched scenes have Nancy, Venca and Dustin

Stranger Things is a show you just can’t ignore. The series, which is nearing its end after nine years of gripping the world with its Upside Down universe, continues to dominate the trend and chat on social media. The second volume of the show is set to premiere on Dec 25, and ahead of the premiere, it has been reported that the entire Netflix series has hit a massive 1.2 billion views in total, according to Variety.

The Duffer Brothers’ show achieved this new milestone following the launch of Volume 1 of the final season.

Stranger Things: The viewership report card

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Premiered on 15 July, 2016, the series has become one of the most beloved shows of the streaming era. With Volume 1, Netflix achieved the biggest-ever opening week for an English-language series, pulling in 59.6 million views.

According to Variety, the statistics, calculated by dividing the total number of views by the number of episodes available, make this sci-fi series the most-watched show in the streaming giant’s history. The numbers surpass other hit shows such as Wednesday and Squid Game, which are the only series that have crossed Millie Bobby Brown’s show across different seasons.

Stranger Things: These scenes were the most-rewatched

When it comes to the most rewatched scenes in the show’s history, the No. 1 spot belongs to the Season 4 episode in which Nancy (Natalia Dyer) falls into a trance while being controlled by Vecna. Another highly watched scene is from Season 3, Episode 8, where Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) sing ‘’The Never Ending Story'' theme song.

Stranger Things made one of the biggest streaming platforms' crashes when volume 1 of the show debuted on Nov 26, and this fan craze behind the show is quite understandable. The split-release strategy of Season 5 has clearly benefited the creators, and based on the numbers Volume 1 has achieved, it is predicted that Volume 2, following the release of the finale, will definitely shatter streaming records.

More about Stranger Things season 5: Volume 2 and finale

Stranger Things 5 finale runtime and episode titles have been revealed, with the finale episode being over 2 hours long. The set of three episodes, which will be released on Christmas Day, will be one hour long.

Here are the titles and runtimes of volume 2:

Chapter Five: Shock Jock – 1 hour and 8 minutes

Chapter Six: Escape From Camazotz – 1 hour and 15 minutes

Chapter Seven: The Bridge – 1 hour and 6 minutes