Will John Wick 5 happen? Director says he has 'notebooks' filled with ideas

The John Wick series is presently in a peculiar place. The most recent film, John Wick: Chapter 4, is by far the biggest blockbuster hit in the Keanu Reeves-starrer franchise, having earned over $400 million worldwide. But it notably ends with the titular character's death, leaving fans uncertain about the possibility of a John Wick: Chapter 5.

Director Chad Stahelski recently discussed the expansion of the franchise and the release of The Continental, shedding light on what may come next.

He referred to John Wick: Chapter 4 as a "swan song" for the character but mentioned that he has notebooks filled with ideas for potential sequels, including John Wick 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. However, he emphasised that any sequel would need a compelling story, saying, "I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something."

He told Inverse, "I have notebooks and notebooks of shit behind me, John Wick 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days. We just don’t have the story locked. I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something. Is he a character I like? Of course. And if I did a couple of John Wick movies, great. Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story. We leave that open-ended. I know that the studio would love us to say we have another one."

Keanu Reeves, who portrays John Wick, is also open to returning if a meaningful story emerges.

Stahelski stated, "Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story."

At the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, it's heavily implied that John Wick dies following his duel with Donnie Yen's Kane.

However, the film leaves room for interpretation, as we never actually see his death or a body.

The final scene shows Winston (Ian McShane) and The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) standing over Wick's grave, but it could be metaphorical, suggesting the idea of John Wick has died while the man himself lives on.

While the studio may be eager to capitalise on the franchise's success, Stahelski and Reeves are committed to delivering a sequel only if it meets their high standards.

The future of John Wick: Chapter 5 remains uncertain, and for now, fans will have to wait and see if a story compelling enough to continue the legendary assassin's journey emerges.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE