Keanu Reeves pleaded for John Wick's 'definitive' death in Chapter 4: Making these films destroys him

When Keanu Reeves took his final breath as John Wick on the steps of the Sacre Coeur in Paris in John Wick: Chapter 4, it felt like the end of an era for fans of the franchise. However, what many might not know is that Reeves himself had begged for his character to be "definitively killed off" in the film, as he was pushed to his limits by the physically and emotionally exhausting demands of the role.

Basil Iwanyk, the producer of the franchise, revealed while speaking to Collider that by the time Chapter 4 was entering production, Reeves had reached his breaking point. The gruelling stunt work and the emotional depth required to bring John Wick to life had left Reeves feeling fatigued. He longed for a definitive end to the character so he could finally find some respite.

"After the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th movie, making these films is so exhausting and it destroys Keanu, physically and emotionally. By the end, he’s always like, 'I can’t do this again,' and we agree with him. The guy is just a shell of himself because he just goes off and goes for it. He was like, 'I wanna be definitively killed at the end of this movie.' We were like, 'You know, we’ll leave a 10 per cent little opening,'" said Iwanyk.

The 90 per cent solution

Despite Reeves' desire to see John Wick meet his end, the filmmakers couldn't bear to say a final farewell to the iconic character. Instead, they compromised, leaving a 10% opening for the possibility of the character's return.

The band that won't disband

One of the remarkable aspects of the franchise is the close bond that has formed among the producers and filmmakers over the years. Iwanyk likened the collaboration between Reeves and director Chad Stahelski to the creative partnership of The Beatles, with himself playing the role of Ringo.

While fans eagerly anticipate another instalment of John Wick, Iwanyk made it clear that they are in no rush to create one just for the sake of it. They are willing to wait for that spark of inspiration that will lead to a compelling new chapter in Wick's story. The love for the character and the world they have built ensures that when Reeves and Stahelski do decide to return, it will be with a story that truly merits the franchise's legacy.

The future of John Wick