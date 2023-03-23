Explained: Elements that make John Wick the ultimate action movie experience

Ah, John Wick, the man who makes us all want to trade in our boring office jobs for a life of crime and vengeance (no, not really, but you get the point). The John Wick films are uber-fun, highly self-aware action movies. The first film particularly is a cinematic tour de force that captured the hearts of millions of action movie fans. It is hard to imagine today that the first film was an indie project that almost did not acquire theatrical distribution (it was not confirmed to hit big screens until two months before it releases). Anyway, John Wick: Chapter 4 is almost here, continuing the story of Keanu Reeves' hitman as he takes on the High Table. But before it releases, let's delve into what exactly makes this franchise so great.

So grab your guns and your bulletproof suit, because we are about to find out.

Keanu Reeves himself

First and foremost, let's talk about Keanu Reeves. The man, the myth, the legend. There's something about him that just screams awesome — maybe it's the fact that he's been in the game for so long, maybe it's his chiselled jawline, or maybe it's the fact that he's just a genuinely cool dude in real life. Or all of them. Whatever it is, Keanu was the perfect choice for the role of John Wick, and he has proven that time and again. He brings a quiet intensity to the character that's impossible to ignore, and watching him take out bad guys left and right is pure catharsis.

Over-the-top action

Of course, John Wick wouldn't be nearly as fun if it weren't for the over-the-top action scenes. Let's be real here — these movies are basically just hours-long shootouts. But that's exactly what makes them so great. John Wick doesn't waste any time with complicated plotlines or a lot of character development. It's just non-stop, pulse-pounding action from beginning to end with some of the most awe-inspiring stunts in the business. And it's all so beautifully choreographed that you can't help but be in awe of the sheer skill and precision on display on part of people both front and behind the camera.

Deep world-building

But what really sets the John Wick franchise apart from other action movie franchises is the worldbuilding. The filmmakers have created a fully-realised underworld that's both fascinating and terrifying. The Continental Hotel, with its strict rules and assassins-only clientele, is a stroke of genius. And the fact that every character seems to know each other, even if they have never met, gives the sense that this world exists beyond just the scope of the movies. It's like we're only seeing a small slice of a much larger and more complex world. That is world-building at its finest.

Understated, but very much present, humour

And let's not forget about the humour. Yes, John Wick is a serious franchise about a man seeking revenge for the death of his dog (which, by the way, is the greatest motivation for a character in the history of cinema). But there are moments of humour sprinkled throughout that make it all the more enjoyable. Whether it's John's deadpan delivery of one-liners or the absurdity of a gunfight in a museum filled with priceless art, there's always something to give one a reprieve from all the violence.

Embracing the crazy and the ridiculous

But the real secret to the success of the John Wick franchise is the way it embraces its own ridiculousness. These movies know exactly what they are — gloriously violent, popcorn-chewing action flicks — and they revel in it. The fight scenes as mentioned above are so over-the-top that they border on cartoonish, and the dialogue is often so cheesy and campy that it's almost charming. It's like the filmmakers took everything that's great about '80s action movies and cranked it up to eleven.

Also Read: Top 10 greatest action movies of all time

And that's why we love John Wick movies. It's a throwback to a simpler time when action movies didn't take themselves too seriously. It's a reminder that sometimes all you need is a hero with a gun and a grudge to make a great movie. And it's a celebration of the pure, unadulterated joy of watching some truly reprehensible people get their comeuppance in the most satisfying way possible.

The John Wick movies are not at all high art, but they are not trying to be. They are just pure, unfiltered, adrenaline-fuelled fun. And isn't that what we all need sometimes?

John Wick: Chapter 4 and beyond

The highly anticipated fourth chapter in the hit film franchise has already received rave reviews, so you know it's going to be a killer (literally). If you can't get enough of this world, the John Wick universe will continue to expand with a miniseries spinoff called The Continental. As the name suggests, it focusses on the hotel and its strange clientele. Then there's a big screen spinoff titled Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as an assassin called Rooney.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE