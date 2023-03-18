Top 10 greatest action movies of all time

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

What makes for a good action movie? For me, it is one that delivers on its promise of adrenaline-pumping excitement and thrills. It should have well-choreographed action sequences that are clear, easy to follow, and executed with a sense of physicality and realism. Also, and this is as important as the action sequences, the movie should have a compelling story and characters that the audience cares about, with high stakes and intense conflicts that drive the action forward. The pacing should be tight and the editing crisp, so that the audience is never bored or lost in the action. John Wick: Chapter 4 is almost here. And we thought we would list what we think as 10 of the greatest action movies of all time.

Die Hard (1988)

Directed by John McTiernan and starring Bruce Willis as John McClane, a cop who must save his wife and others from terrorists who take over a skyscraper during a Christmas party. Die Hard set a new standard for action movies, with its fast-paced thrills, explosive action sequences, and unforgettable one-liners.



Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Directed by James Cameron and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a reprogrammed cyborg sent back in time to protect John Connor (Edward Furlong), Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a thrilling action movie that features groundbreaking special effects, heart-pumping action sequences, and an emotional story.



Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Uma Thurman, Kill Bill: Volume 1 is a revenge thriller that features over-the-top action sequences, stunning visual style, and a memorable soundtrack that has become a cult classic.

The Matrix (1999)

Directed by the Wachowskis and starring Keanu Reeves as Neo, a hacker who discovers that the world he lives in is a computer simulation controlled by machines, The Matrix is a mind-bending action movie that features jaw-dropping fight scenes, stunning visual effects, and a philosophy-laden storyline.



Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Directed by Ang Lee and starring Chow Yun-fat and Michelle Yeoh, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a martial arts epic that features breathtaking fight choreography, stunning cinematography, and a poignant story about love, loyalty, and honor.



The Dark Knight (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker, The Dark Knight is a gritty and intense superhero movie that features breathtaking action sequences, complex characters, and a thought-provoking exploration of morality and justice.



Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Directed by George Miller and starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, Mad Max: Fury Road is a high-octane post-apocalyptic action movie that features non-stop action, thrilling car chases, and a feminist subtext.



John Wick (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski and starring Keanu Reeves as an ex-hitman who seeks revenge on the gangsters who killed his dog, John Wick is a stylish and intense action movie that features expertly choreographed fight scenes, stunning cinematography, and a compelling story.



