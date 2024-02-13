Watch: Netflix drops teaser for film exploring Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein scandal interview

Gillian Anderson is here to impress. The stellar actress will next be seen transforming into BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis as she uncovers The Duke of York’s alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s scandal. Overnight, she became a huge thing in the news circuit.

Gillian takes on the powerful role in the Netflix film Scoop after she was last seen with the OTT giant in their hit show The Crown, where she played a brief role of late UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Gillian will be seen alongside Rufus Sewell, Billie Piper, and Keely Hawes in the upcoming film.

What is Scoop about?

Scoop promises to offer a behind-the-scenes look into how the November 2019 Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to be.

Netflix dropped a teaser of Scoop in which Gillian’s character can be heard saying, “This is the story. The only story. I want it for us,” as she speaks to news program’s producer Sam McAlister after they find out links between the Duke of York and Jeffrey Epstein. Once the interview is secured, McAlister shares the details in a voiceover: “Thursday, 2 p.m., the palace. Two chairs in the middle of the floor, six feet apart.”

The teaser then shows scenes just before the said interview as she touches up her makeup in a bathroom at Buckingham Palace alongside McAlister.

The official synopsis for the Netflix film reads: “Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earth-shattering interview — Prince Andrew’s (played by Rufus Sewell) infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s (played by Billie Piper) high-stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ (played by Gillian Anderson) jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.”

Watch the Scoop teaser here:

Shortly after the interview aired in real life, Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties.

Scoop to release on Netflix

As for who’s involved with the production, The Crown director Philip Martin has helmed the film. It has been co-written by Peter Moffatt and Geoff Bussetil. It was produced by Hilary Salmon and Radford Neville for The Lighthouse Film & TV and executive produced by McAlister and Sanjay Singhal for Voltage TV.