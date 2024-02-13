Blackpink’s Lisa joins ‘White Lotus’ season 3

In other exciting news from the world of White Lotus, the upcoming season has added more names to its star-studded cast. K-pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa is the newest entrant to the fold.

According to a report published in Vartiety, Lisa has been confirmed for a new role that series watchers will truly love. She will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal in the third season of the hit HBO series.

Currently, all roles in season 3 of White Lotus have been kept under wraps including hers.

Plot and cast: The White Lotus

As per development in The White Lotus, the show will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, in February. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.

The White Lotus season 3 cast already includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

As for Lisa, her role in The White Lotus will mark her acting debut. She is now the second member of BLACKPINK to appear in an HBO series. Jennie (credited as Jennie Ruby Jane) made her acting debut in the drama The Idol, which premiered in June 2023. The Idol was discontinued after it came under fire for its explicit content.

BLACKPINK and Lisa

BLACKPINK is a popular Korean pop band comprising girls. It is one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. They launched in 2016 with the single album Square One under YG Entertainment. Their single “Boombayah” reached No. 1 on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, setting the record as the most-viewed debut music video by a Korean act. They became the highest-charting female K-pop group on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Ddu-Du Ddu Du,” peaking at No. 55.