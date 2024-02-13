Has Tom Cruise made his relationship with Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova official?

Tom Cruise is no lonher single. The 61-year-old star has reportedly made it official with his new girlfriend Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36. According to multiple media reports, the duo have grown close in the past few weeks but are careful of not getting clicked together to maintain their privacy. Sources have told The Daily Mail, “Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do many things that normal couples do.”

Both Cruise and Khayrova reportedly recently attended a dinner in support of London’s Air Ambulance Charity. Prince William was the guest of honour at the event.



Friends of the couple have stated that they spend much of their time at Khayrova’s multimillion-dollar apartment in Knightsbridge, London. On many occasions, they dined privately at several exclusive London restaurants.



The two sparked romance rumours first when they were spotted canoodling at a party in London in December 2023.



"They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her,” an eyewitness told the Daily Mail at the time.



Tom Cruise's past relationships



Cruise has been married three times in the past. He tied the knot with Mimi Rogers in 1987 and separated in 1990. The same year he married Nicole Kidman. The pair were married till 2001. Cruise married Katie Holmes in 2006 and got divorced in 2012.

Khayrova separated from her ex-husband Dmitry Tsetkov in 2022. Tsetkov opened up about their bitter three-year divorce battle last year to the media and stated that the separation cost him more than $150 million.



“Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open,” he said. “I’m happy for her, I wish her all the best.”