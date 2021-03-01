Watch: Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung’s daughter steals hearts as 'Minari' wins best foreign language Golden Globe

Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American film 'Minari' picked up the best foreign-language film on Sunday at the Golden Globes 2021 but it was Chung's young daughter who stole the limelight with her adorable antics.



As actress Gal Gadot announced the winner of best foreign film category, the show cut directly to Chung's living room where his young daughter hugged him hard and said, "I prayed, I prayed, I prayed," as she sat on her father's lap. Golden Globe Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Minari wins Best Foreign Language Film and you can hear me cheer but not without mixed feelings. I love Lee Isaac Chung’s acceptance speech about how the language of Minari is from “the heart.” And his daughter! 😍 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9EoPcsjHOZ — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) March 1, 2021 ×

Chung mentioned that he had made the film for her and added, "'Minari' is about a family—it’s a family trying to learn how to speak a language of their own. It goes deeper than any American language, and any foreign language. It’s the language of the heart. I’m trying to learn it myself and pass it on, and I hope we’ll all learn how to speak this language of love to each other, especially this year."



Later, as Chung sat down to speak to reporters via Zoom, he was asked if he had expected to win the award and his daughter chimed in, "I prayed that he would win!". Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen takes dig at HFPA, Trump in his speech



Chung mentioned how she had picked out a dress especially for the occasion and how excited she was for the ceremony.



The 7-minute long interaction between Chung and a reporter was shared by the official Golden Globes handle and has the filmmaker's daughter walking in between - each time bringing along a new accessory with her as she heard her father address the questions.

Lee Isaac Chung’s @MinariMovie might have won Best Motion Picture-Foreign Language at the #GoldenGlobes, but his daughter is winning our heart in his first post-win interview with the HFPA! pic.twitter.com/KhxjRF5FSX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021 ×

Her cuteness obviously stole everyone's heart and the internet could not stop gushing over her.

Lee Isaac Chung says his daughter is the reason he made Minari and makes a super endearing speech just in time for Oscar Nomination voting pic.twitter.com/bFN8sVnmwN — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) March 1, 2021 ×

lee isaac chung for minari 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AcRJosYRKD — gold elle woods (@kelechi_ai) March 1, 2021 ×

LEE ISAAC CHUNG'S KID ... I'M CRYING — karen han (@karenyhan) March 1, 2021 ×

I believe his daughter said twice ''I prayed'', while hugging her dad. What a beautiful moment. — Miguel (@zaratestra) March 1, 2021 ×

Chung- an American filmmaker of Korean descent- made the Korean-American film 'Minari' in the English language. Tracy Morgan apologises for announcing 'Soul' as 'Sal' at Golden Globes 2021

The film though did not find a mention in the best picture category and instead won in the best foreign-language film- a move that was frowned upon by many. The film narrates the story of a Korean immigrant family who arrives in America to pursue the American dream and the hardships they face along the way.

