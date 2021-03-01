Tracy Morgan apologises for announcing 'Soul as 'Sal' at Golden Globes 2021

Tracy Morgan had a 'flub' moment on Golden Globes 2021 stage as he mispronounced Disney-Pixar's animated film 'Soul' as 'Sal'.



The actor and comedian, 52, presented 'Soul' with the best original score honor at Sunday's 2021 Golden Globes, but when he announced the winner, it sounded like he said "Sal" instead of the actual title.



Golden Globes 2021: Technical glitches, diversity problem and 'hasty' solutions



Morgan later apologised on Twitter while quipping that he was thinking about his pizza guy all along. "Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!" the 30 Rock star tweeted Sunday.



Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!! — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) March 1, 2021 ×

Soul co-director Kemp Powers took the flub in stride. "Congrats to @JonBatiste @trent_reznor #atticusross for your much-deserved win for best score!" he tweeted Sunday. "Your music is a huge part of what makes SAL so special!"Soul — composed by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — beat out Mank (also composed by Reznor, 55, and Ross, 53), The Midnight Sky, News of the World and Tenet for the honor.



Golden Globe Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Speechless. Congrats to our entire #PixarSoul team for tonight’s Golden Globe win! And congrats to @JonBatiste @trent_reznor #atticusross for your much-deserved win for best score! Your music is a huge part of what makes SAL so special! pic.twitter.com/XSjo3niXpJ — Kemp Powers (@Powerkeni) March 1, 2021 ×





Reznor joked in his acceptance speech that the animated movie, which spotlights jazz music, is the first film he's scored that he could show his children.



Golden Globe Awards 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen takes dig at HFPA, Donald Trump during his acceptance speech

Soul — composed by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — beat Mank, The Midnight Sky, News of the World, and Tenet for the honor.