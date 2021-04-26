Tyler Perry calls for unity, healing in powerful Oscars speech

Movie mogul Tyler Perry received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 93rd Academy Awards, where he slammed hate and called for unity amid social division.

Tyler Perry said, “I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican, Black or White, or because they are a police officer, I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian. I would hope that we would refuse hate.”

Perry, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic work, touched on the social issues currently affecting Americans – from the violent attacks on the Asian American community to the multiple acts of police brutality against the Black community. He kicked off his speech with an anecdote about meeting “somebody at their humanity,” wherein he provided a homeless woman with shoes and took her into his Tyler Perry Studios.

He also recalled his mother, whose own humanitarian efforts inspired him to give back to his community and those in need, noting that “my mother taught me to refuse hate.”

