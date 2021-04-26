Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebs glam up for the awards

Like always, Margot Robbie dazzled at the red carpet in her sombre look. The star wore a custom Chanel Haute Couture mermaid-style dress, which featured metallic lace and a low back. Margot accessorized the look with Chanel fine jewellery.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry, the best actress Oscar winner in 2002 and a presenter on Sunday, rocked a new short hairdo with bangs and a strapless flowing purple gown by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline and bow detail.
Andra Day
The nominee of the night Andra Day showed some skin in a gold Vera Wang metal mesh cutaway gown. The glowing gown featured a large cutout and a high-slit skirt with a dramatic side train. She accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels, a gold clutch and matching stilettos.
Angela Bassett
Presenter Angela Bassett stunned in a bright red gown with a slit up the front and puffed sleeves that came together in the back in a huge bow.
Viola Davis and Maria Bakalova
Viola Davis was in contention for the best actress prize for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', and she turned up in a low-cut white sleeveless Alexander McQueen gown with sexy cutouts all through the bodice.
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, a first-time nominee in the best-supporting actress category, also went for pristine white, fluttering onto the red carpet in a white Louis Vuitton princess gown with a plunging neckline and a cloud of tulle for a skirt.
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan, a nominee for best actress sparkled in a strapless golden gown by Valentino Haute Couture with a bare midriff and a long train.
Regina King
Regina King brought the drama to the pandemic affected Oscars red carpet with a dazzling and dramatic ensemble. King again wore a Louis Vuitton shiny blue gown with intricate beading and featured shoulder sleeves reminiscent of a butterfly and a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with Forevermark jewels.
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby exuded glamour in a pale pink Gucci gown, the nominee of the evening looked incredible in the strapless number which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and cut-out design.
Zendaya
Zendaya stood out on the red carpet in her gorgeous yellow custom Valentino gown which she paired with Jimmy Choo heels. The actress amped up the look with over 183 carats of the yellow diamond which rang in at over $6 million by Bulgari jewels.