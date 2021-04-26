Oscars 2021: Complete list of winners

Daniel Kaluuya Photograph:( Twitter )
Owing to the pandemic, Oscars 2021 is being attended by fewer people with only the nominees, their guests and presenters.
Hollywood’s biggest award night has seen some firsts this year, more than ever in the history of the Oscars as it takes place amid the pandemic.
Among some of the early winners are Daniel Kaluuya who claimed supporting actor Oscar for Warner Bros’ ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’. Focus Features' ‘Promising Young Woman’ won original screenplay while Sony Pictures Classics' ‘The Father’ won adapted screenplay. Check out all live updates here.
Netflix's ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ won for both makeup/hairstyling and costume design.
Denmark's ‘Another Round’ won Best International Feature Oscar.
This year's Oscar ceremony, which features 11 first-time acting nominees, was produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh and partially broadcast from downtown Los Angeles' Union Station.
Complete list of Oscar 2021 winners:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (WINNER)
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UfflgqdTqF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller) (WINNER)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) (WINNER)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wx4i9eOgFg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (WINNER)
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You (WINNER)
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers (WINNER)
White Eye
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/s7j0sGyHEp— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette (WINNER)
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best International Feature Film
Denmark, Another Round (WINNER)
Hong Kong, Better Days
Romania, Collective
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal (WINNER)
Soul
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank (WINNER)
News of the World
Tenet
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul (WINNER)
Wolfwalkers
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Original Song
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7