Oscars 2021: Complete list of winners

Hollywood’s biggest award night has seen some firsts this year, more than ever in the history of the Oscars as it takes place amid the pandemic.

Among some of the early winners are Daniel Kaluuya who claimed supporting actor Oscar for Warner Bros’ ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’. Focus Features' ‘Promising Young Woman’ won original screenplay while Sony Pictures Classics' ‘The Father’ won adapted screenplay. Check out all live updates here.

Netflix's ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ won for both makeup/hairstyling and costume design.

Denmark's ‘Another Round’ won Best International Feature Oscar.

This year's Oscar ceremony, which features 11 first-time acting nominees, was produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh and partially broadcast from downtown Los Angeles' Union Station.

Complete list of Oscar 2021 winners:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (WINNER)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller) (WINNER)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) (WINNER)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (WINNER)

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You (WINNER)

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers (WINNER)

White Eye

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette (WINNER)

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round (WINNER)

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal (WINNER)

Soul

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank (WINNER)

News of the World

Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul (WINNER)

Wolfwalkers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Song

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

