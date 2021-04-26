Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao, Emerald Fennel, Ann Roth; women create history on Sunday

History was created on Sunday night as Chloe Zhao became the first Asian woman to pick the prestigious Best Director award for 'Nomadland' at the Oscars. It was the first Oscar for Zhao, 39, who featured real-life nomads alongside actress Frances McDormand to show the lives of older Americans who travel from job to job to try and scrape together a living. Catch all the live of Oscars 2021 here



Just two women have won best director in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards. Kathryn Bigelow took the prize in 2010 for war thriller 'The Hurt Locker.'



Zhao competed this year against 'Promising Young Woman' director Emerald Fennell, marking the first time two women were nominated in the category at the same time. Check out the full list of winners here



Fennel too created history on Sunday night as she became the fist woman to win the Oscar for Original Screenplay for the film 'Promising Young Woman'. The film stars Carey Mulligan as a woman who seeks to avenge the death of her best friend, who was a victim of rape. Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton co-star in the movie.



It was also a historic night for costume designer Ann Roth, who won the Best Costume Designer Oscar for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. At 89, Roth became the oldest recipient of the award in this category.