Oscars 2021 Live: 'Nomadland' helmer Chloe Zhao becomes first woman of colour to win Best Director

Chloe Zhao Photograph: Twitter
Hollywood's biggest night, the 93rd Academy Awards is happening in Union Station, Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. Owing to the pandemic, Oscars 2021 is being attended by fewer people with only the nominees, their guests and presenters.
The Oscars 2021 has no host. This is the third year in a row that the event will have no singular host.
Apr 26, 2021, 07:33 AM
Oscars 2021 Best Supporting Actress goes to...
'Minari's Yuh-Jung-Youn! The South-Korean actress is the first one ever to win in this category. In the heart-wrenching drama, Jung-Youn plays the grandmother of the family.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iyJQUV68q2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 07:13 AM
Oscars 2021: 'Colette' wins Best Documentary Short
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4kSVAYMveq— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 07:05 AM
Oscars 2021 for Best Animated Feature goes to...
No surprise here! Disney-Pixar's beautifully told, music-inspired 'Soul' takes home the trophy for Best Animated Feature Film.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NHm7rKt5rj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Haven't had the chance to watch the film yet? Well you can always read our review.
Apr 26, 2021, 06:55 AM
Oscars 2021: 'If Anything Happens To You' wins Best Animated Short
Netflix's 'If Anything Happens To You I Love You' wins the Oscars for Best Animated Short. Directors Will McCormack, Michael Govier accepts the award for the tear-jerker.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/c9obEYIBYE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
If you haven't still caught up with the film, here's the trailer:
Apr 26, 2021, 06:50 AM
Oscars 2021: Best Live Action Short goes to 'Two Distant Strangers'
Travon Free accepts the Oscar for Best Live Action Short for his film 'Two Distant Strangers'. Going with the film's theme, Travon makes a statement against police brutality with his distinct outfit.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/s7j0sGyHEp— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Well said, @Travon. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/257s4hiBaL— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 06:43 AM
Oscar 2021: Best Sound goes to 'Sound of Metal'
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EDr4PJcsCq— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 06:41 AM
Chloe Zhao writes history on the Oscars stage
The 'Nomdland' helmer is the first woman of colour and only the second woman in the 93-years of Academy Award's history to win the golden statue for Best Director. This is what she has to say:
Well said, Chloé. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6ZBBxcHxgd— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 06:34 AM
And the Oscars 2021 for Best Direction goes to...
'Nomadland' director Chloe Zhao wins the coveted award of the night - Best Director. Zhao is the first woman of colour/Asian descent to win in this category and only the second woman to take home the award!
History has been made.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UfflgqdTqF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 06:27 AM
Oscars 2021: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' wins Best Costume
Designer Ann Roth takes home the Oscars for Best Costume for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Roth is the oldes woman to win an Oscar at the age of 89 years.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1vS4pgyBYj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 06:18 AM
Oscars 2021: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' make-up team makes history!
The Oscars for Make-up and Hiarstyling goes to 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson become the first Black women to win the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling. They won the award for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RKrVr4Ua60— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 06:04 AM
Oscars 2021: Best Supporting Actor win
Nothing unexpected! Daniel Kaluuya takes home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for 'Judas and The Black Messiah'
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Nbygh3eu22— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 05:59 AM
Oscars 2021: Best International Feature Oscars goes to Denmark
Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen takes home the Oscars for Best International Feature.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XqshT7bJQi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 05:53 AM
Oscars 2021: Award for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to...
'The Father' takes home the golden statue for Best Adapted Screenplay.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XqshT7bJQi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 05:52 AM
It begins! 'Promising Young Woman' wins the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay
Carey Mulligan starrer 'Promising Young Woman' wins the first award of the night. Emerald Fennell takes the award.
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wx4i9eOgFg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 05:42 AM
Apr 26, 2021, 05:38 AM
A unique Oscars 2021 ceremony
Audience capacity will also be capped at 170 people with audience members being rotated in and out of the ceremony. A third of the Oscars production budget has been allotted to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to The New York Times.
Here's what the seating looks like.
Here we go! #Oscars— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
-
Courtesy of Spencer Lowell & Rockwell Group. pic.twitter.com/tbhO3e1FId
Apr 26, 2021, 05:35 AM
Due to the theatrical nature of the live ceremony, masks won't be required for those shown on camera as the award show will be filmed like a movie, an Academy rep had earlier explained.
Here, Amanda Seyfried nominated in Best Supporting Actor (female) for Netflix's Mank, walks the red carpet.
.@AmandaSeyfried at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. #oscars pic.twitter.com/V8VCFBxAE2— #Oscars (@AwardShowNews) April 25, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 05:29 AM
Oscars 2021: Everything you need to know about the big night
From hosts to key nomination, here's everything you need to know about the 93rs Academy Awards
Apr 26, 2021, 05:24 AM
While America-Korean drama Minari has won the hearts of many and is frontrinner in many categories, it's Minari's youngest cast member Alan S Kim, who's winnin the read carpet with his moves.
Alan S. Kim dances adorably as he makes his way into the Dolby Theatre for the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/GAo5m1dfSZ— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2021
Apr 26, 2021, 05:12 AM
Unique Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize
Chloe Zhao, whose drama 'Nomadland' about transient Americans roaming the West in vans is tipped to win the best picture and in the running for five more Oscars