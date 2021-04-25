Oscars 2021: Probable winners in key categories

'Nomadland', the frontrunner of the award season might mark another milestone at this years Oscars. Chloé Zhao's critically lauded drama starring Frances McDormand is the frontrunner to win Best Picture.
The film is written, edited, and directed by Chloé Zhao. It stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West. The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First
(Photograph:Twitter)
Best Actor : Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman is the sure-shot winner for this one. Boseman who left us might win his first Oscars in a Best Actor category for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.
Chadwick becomes the first Black actor to win an acting posthumous award in history.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Best Actress: Carey Mulligan
The category that can't be predicted, The category has some outstanding actors fighting for the Golden trophy. Among all, 'Promising Young Woman' star Carey Mulligan may win the Oscars this year.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Best Director: Chloe Zhao
One notable nod was for 'Nomadland' filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who became the first director of Asian descent to receive an Oscar nomination. Zhao's 'Nomadland' starring Frances McDormand can make history and became the first director of Asian descent to receive a Golden award and the first woman of colour to win in the category.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluyya
Like other awards, Daniel Kaluyya might outshine in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (He gave the best performance of his career). This will be Danial first win of his career.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh Jung Youn
Koran Veteran actor Yuh Jung Youn may create history by becoming first South Korean actor or actress to win an Oscar for the Lee Isaac Chung's directorial 'Minari'
(Photograph:Twitter)
Best International Feature: Another Round
Thomas Vinterberg's 'Another Round' starring Mads Mikkelsen in lead might win Best International Feature at the big night.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Best Animated Feature: Soul
Pixar 'Soul' is the leading contender in the Best Animated Feature category. The movie might win an award at the event.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father
In the Best Adapted Screenplay category, 'The Father' is one of the leading contenders and may win a golden statue. But by looking at the contenders, Chloe Zhao 'Nomadland' giving Anthony Hopkins movie a tough competition.