Twitter takes down 'Black Adam's leaked end-credits scene ahead of release

A week ahead of 'Black Adam's release, the end-credits scene of the DC superhero movie leaked online and went viral. However, within a few hours of the leak, Twitter took stringent actions against the accounts flouting the clip via their handles and pulled down the videos for violating the app's guidelines that prohibit the use of copyrighted material.

Twitter confirmed to Variety that it has removed the content in line with its rules. A TikTok spokesperson similarly said it has pulled down 'Black Adam' leaked videos for violating the app’s guidelines that prohibit sharing copyrighted material.

Now, when you click on the leaked posts, you can only see a message that reads, "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

According to reports, the leaked video showed Henry Cavill as Superman stepping out from a veil of smoke and confronting Black Adam. He says, “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous.”

Johnson has been vocal about wanting to bring Black Adam to the big screen in a standalone movie so that he could one day make a Black Adam vs. Superman film. Johnson reiterated that in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA [Justice Society of America],” Johnson told ET.

He continued, “So, for years, audiences have been so passionate and vocal about – we’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about… ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’ Well… we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”