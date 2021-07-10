'The Witcher' season 2 premiere date revealed with a new, intriguing teaser

After a long wait, Netflix has finally unveiled the release date of its much-anticipated show 'The Witcher' Season 2 with a new intriguing teaser. The Henry Cavill-starrer is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 17 this year.

Cavill shared the new two-minute teaser featuring him as Geralt of Rivia with the exiled Princess Ciri (Freya Allan). The teaser started with Princess asking the Geralt, “So am I your destiny,” to which he replies, you are “much more” than that.

After giving a glimpse of what's to come next, fans also catch a sight of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) at the end.

Netflix's official synopsis, “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.”



“While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside,” the synopsis adds.

‘The Witcher' cast also includes Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Yasen Atour (Young Wallender), Agnes Born, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders), Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl), Mecia Simson and Basil Eidenbenz in important roles.