Lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do not feel the need to move in anytime soon, says report

After going to an amusement park with their kids and cozying up during a romantic walk, Hollywood’s latest couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is now making headlines for not wanting to relocate from their respective homes.

A source close to the couple told a global entertainment portal, “Ben is very settled in his home and it's close by to his kids, Jennifer's house is also a place she likes being and is a good family home.”



However, the duo, who had dated and then gotten engaged over two decades ago, have already taken some big steps in their rekindled romance like meeting one another’s parents and taking vacations together. But they are stalling the moving in bit for now.



The informant also stated that their relationship is ‘going well as is’ and so the couple sees ‘no need for either of them to relocate anytime soon’. “They are both back and forth to each other's homes and live close enough that it's not an issue,” added the source.



Bennifer—a moniker given to the couple—was recently spotted together at the Hamptons for a getaway with their kids and parents. The pair was also spotted wearing matching outfits as they took a romantic walk at sunset. That outing was described by an insider to an entertainment portal as ‘nice change of scene for them and a great time with friends and family’.



Indirectly referring to her rekindled romance with Affleck, JLo said in an interview that 2021 ‘is the best time of her life’. Another source was quoted as calling the couple ‘very affectionate’ with one another during a family dinner with their kids in Malibu last month.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged in 2002 and have co-starred in movies such as ‘Jersey Girl’ and ‘Gigli’. They had postponed their wedding in 2003 just days before exchanging vows before officially calling it off and splitting up in January of 2004.



The rumours about them being a thing again started doing the rounds in late April when they were spotted outside JLo’s LA home after her split from Alex Rodriguez. Since the patch up, the couple has spent time together in Los Angeles as well as in Miami, where Lopez has her base home.

