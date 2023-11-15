The Royal Mint Unveils James Bond 60th Anniversary Coin Range

The Royal Mint has revealed a new series of collectible and bullion coins to mark the 60th anniversary of James Bond. The 007 range by The Royal Mint includes official UK collectible and bullion coins, a

Each coin in the series features a distinct design representing a specific decade of Bond's cinematic journey. The first coin, dedicated to the 1960s, showcases Sean Connery's Bond in the legendary gyroplane, Little Nellie, from You Only Live Twice. The background incorporates the titles of Bond films from that decade, along with the stylised 007 logo and the classic gun barrel motif around the coin's perimeter.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, stated, "James Bond is Britain’s favorite secret agent who has captivated audiences for over 60 years. We are delighted to be unveiling a new collectible coin range to celebrate 007’s journey."

The Director of Precious Metals at The Royal Mint, Andrew Dickey, highlighted the exclusive design and meticulous craftsmanship of the 007 bullion coin range. Available in 1oz (28.35g) gold and 1oz silver, these coins are minted to the highest specifications, embodying the quality and excellence expected from a leading mint. Dickey expressed confidence that these coins would appeal to investors, collectors, and a new audience interested in the enduring value of gold or silver.

Commemorative or collectible coins in proof finishes, known for their superior craftsmanship, sharpness, and detail, are a part of this range. These coins are individually struck up to six times at lower speed and pressure to preserve finer details, and each piece is inspected for imperfections. Limited mintage figures contribute to the desirability of these coins among collectors.