SZA announced as performer at 2024 Grammy Awards

As chatter for Grammy Awards picks up pace, another artist has been added to the performers at the awards night. The latest addition to the already long list is SZA.

The R&B singer happens to be the top nominee at the event with nine nominations. Her sophomore album SOS, released in December 2022. It is up for album of the year, while its single “Kill Bill” is included in record of the year and song of the year. Also, songs from SOS have been nominated in the pop and R&B categories.

This could be a lucky year for SZA as previously she has been nominated but has always been snubbed. In 2018, she was nominated for five awards connected with her debut album Ctrl but she lost in all categories. She won a Grammy in 2022 for “Kiss Me More,” her collaboration with Doja Cat.

In addition to SZA, the other performers at Grammys 2024 will be Joni Mitchell who will make her Grammys performance debut, as well as U2 (in a remote appearance from Las Vegas’ Sphere), Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Travis Scott and Burna Boy.