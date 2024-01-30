LIVE TV
ugc_banner

AR Rahman uses AI to recerate voices of two dead singers for Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Jan 30, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
main img
Photograph:(Twitter)
Follow Us

Story highlights

With a little bit of help from AI (Artificial Intelligence), Rahman will be using the voice of two late singers- Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed- for Rajinikanth's next Lal Salaam. 

AR Rahman is bringing back legendary singers from the dead. With a little bit of help from AI (Artificial Intelligence), Rahman will be using the voice of two late singers- Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed- for Rajinikanth's next Lal Salaam. Rahman has revealed that he sought permission from the late singers' families and has sent remuneration for the same. 

Lal Salaam has been directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and will release in theatres on February 9.

Rahman is known for being experimental and this is perhaps the first time that an Indian musician has used AI to recreate the voices of two late legends for a film. Using AI voice models, he brought back late Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed's voices back to life. 

Rajinikanth defends daughter Aishwarya over "sanghi" remark, explains what it means

The composer wrote, "We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms...technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right...#respect #nostalgia (sic)."

×

Both Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed worked closely with AR Rahman, and they churned out many superhit numbers. While Shahul Hameed died in a car crash in 1997, Bamba Bakya died of cardiac arrest in 2022.

Rahman's decision, though, has left the internet divided. While many appreciated Rahman seeking the permission of singers's families, others termed it as 'unethical'.

×
×
×
×
×
×

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam is a sports drama featuring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in lead roles. Rajinikanth has an extended cameo in the film. 

Topics