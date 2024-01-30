AR Rahman uses AI to recerate voices of two dead singers for Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

AR Rahman is bringing back legendary singers from the dead. With a little bit of help from AI (Artificial Intelligence), Rahman will be using the voice of two late singers- Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed- for Rajinikanth's next Lal Salaam. Rahman has revealed that he sought permission from the late singers' families and has sent remuneration for the same. Lal Salaam has been directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and will release in theatres on February 9. Rahman is known for being experimental and this is perhaps the first time that an Indian musician has used AI to recreate the voices of two late legends for a film. Using AI voice models, he brought back late Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed's voices back to life.

The composer wrote, "We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms...technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right...#respect #nostalgia (sic)."

We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia 🙏 https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024 ×

Both Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed worked closely with AR Rahman, and they churned out many superhit numbers. While Shahul Hameed died in a car crash in 1997, Bamba Bakya died of cardiac arrest in 2022.



Rahman's decision, though, has left the internet divided. While many appreciated Rahman seeking the permission of singers's families, others termed it as 'unethical'.

As an fanboy for three decades now, though appreciating your ready synergy with any futuristic tech and innovations, this feels a tad odd and unconvincing, sir.



Most people these days, don’t even have much stronger bonds with their families even when they’re alive. In that case,… — Aravind (@aravindkumarsd) January 29, 2024 ×

Haters will hate. No matter what. Ignore them and give us updates on thuglife 🙏 — Navnit (@navnitism) January 29, 2024 ×

It formally opens AI revolution for the masses. — Senthil Nayagam (@senthilnayagam) January 30, 2024 ×

Technology when in safe hands, it can work wonders. Thanks to you Thalaivaa for taking the first step yet again to show how it should be done. Keep bringing back many many more timeless voices back to life 🙏 A(I)R 🙏 — Swamy Kitcha (@swamykitcha) January 30, 2024 ×

Absolutely. Ethical use of AI is so powerful. Excellent innovation and thank you bring this forward. Looking forward to hear SPB soon 😀 — Shouvik S Mazumdar (@shouvikme) January 29, 2024 ×

sorry, it is apparent that by using such ethically wishy-washy frame that too for low-stakes singers who are no more, while being technically and legally correct, you’re just gauging audience’s reactions.



it is just plain wrong. leave it to amateurs to play and have fun with. — T K (@santydolby) January 29, 2024 ×

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam is a sports drama featuring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in lead roles. Rajinikanth has an extended cameo in the film.