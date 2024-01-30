Rajinikanth defends daughter Aishwarya over "sanghi" remark, explains what it means

Indian superstar Rajinikanth defended his daughter Aishwarya after she called her actor father a “Sanghi”. The term is used to refer to a person who is a supporter or activist of the Right wing.

Aishwarya had said in an interview that her "dad is a spiritual person who loves all religions and when that is the case why father should be described so (as a Sanghi).”

Explaining what she meant, Rajinikanth said that his daughter did not term “Sanghi” a “bad word” and only expressed her point of view that he was a spiritual person.

Also read: Native American actress Lily Gladstone could make history if she wins a best actress Oscar

Rajinikanth was asked whether Aishwarya said this to promote the upcoming film Lal Salaam but he rejected the idea and said, “nothing like that”. Aishwarya is directing the film Lal Salaam which is set to release on February 9. The film features Rajinikanth in addition to others. He will be seen in an extended cameo role.

Ahead of the release of Lal Salaam, the makers of the film held an audio launch event which happened on January 26 at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai. The event was attended by the film’s cast and crew, along with Rajinikanth’s family members.

Lal Salaam is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. Its music is composed by AR Rahman with Vishnu Rangasamy as the cinematographer.