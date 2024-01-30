Native American actress Lily Gladstone could make history if she wins a best actress Oscar

Lily Gladstone could make history if she bags an Oscar for her role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. She is the first Native American woman to ever be nominated for best actress at the Oscars.

If she wins, she will become the first Native American best actress at the Oscars.

Speaking to BBC, she said, "Some of the very first films, I think the very first film, was of native people. It was us filming ourselves and documenting some of our dances. That's some of the very earliest archival film footage. The first movie, I think, was made by Native people. So I'm grateful [for the Oscar nomination], it's about time."

Lily Gladstone has already won a Golden Globe for her role.

She said, "It's circumstantial that I was the first one to win that in the category, but it doesn't belong to me. I'm standing on so many shoulders and I'm representing such a huge supportive community that's made it possible for me to do this."

Before Lily Gladstone, other first indigenous actors from other countries to be nominated for best actress were Whale Rider's Keisha Castle-Hughes and Roma's Yalitza Aparicio. Lily is the first from the US.

While Gladstone is not new to acting, this is definitely her first big acting stint.

With Killers of the Flower Moon, the actress has not only become famous but many reports suggest that she is being taken seriously for future roles.

She previously starred in TV series Billions and films like Certain Women.