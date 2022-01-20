Spider-Man does it again! Beats Black Panther to become 4th highest-grosser ever in the US

There’s no stopping ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as the film continues to make moolah and how! The Marvel film has now overtaken another of the MCU’s film ‘Black Panther’ to become a part of the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time in the US list.

Recently, the film overtook Black Panther on the fifth position on the list. It replaced Avengers: Infinity War before and now sits in fourth position, a amjor feat at the time of peak pandemic. Previously, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' became eighth-highest grossing movie in history

This comes at a time when the MCU film hasn't seen a release in China yet, one of the biggest Asian markets for films. According to Box Office Mojo, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has garnered $1,628,874,237 internationally, out of which $702,574,237 was collected in the US. Over the last weekend, the Tom Holland starrer topped Avengers: Infinity War, and now, it has taken over Black Panther, which made $700,426,566 in the US.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been in the theatres for over a month now. The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man and plays majorly on nostalgia as it brings together previous Spideys, namely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. It also has Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and many others.

