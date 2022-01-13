Marvel's Eternals get digital comics series titled ‘Eternals: The 500-Year War’

Marvel Entertainment launched a digital comics series titled ‘Eternals: The 500-Year War’. It will feature new stories around the Eternals, Earth’s oldest defenders.

Also, this came on the same day as Eternals made its OTT debut on Disney+.

The comics series is divided into seven parts and debuted on January 12 on Marvel Unlimited, the recently updated digital subscription service.

The comics ‘Eternals: The 500-Year War’ follows Marvel’s band of immortal heroes spanning the globe in encounters across their five-century fight against the monstrously mutated Deviants. Each of the seven issues will be set in a different country like Brazil, China, France, Japan, South Korea, Spain and the U.K. Also read: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now eighth-highest grossing movie in history

The comics have been contributed by writers Dan Abnett, Aki Yanagi, Jongmin Shin, Ju-Yeon Park, David Macho, Rafael Scavone and Yifan Jiang, and artists Geoffo, Rickie Yagawa, Do Gyun Kim, Magda Price, Marcio Fiorito and Gunji. Art will be colored by Matt Milla, Carlos Macias, Fernando Sifuentes, Pete Pantazis and Felipe Sobreiro.