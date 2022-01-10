'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now eighth-highest grossing movie in history

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to break records as the Tom Holland starrer has now become the eighth-highest grossing movie ever at the global box office. It has collected more than $1.53 billion worldwide.

Last weekend, the Spider-Man film made $64 million internationally and $33 million in the US alone. On all-time rankings, the film has pushed back films like ‘The Avengers’, ‘Furious 7’, ‘Frozen 2’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. It’s currently behind ‘Jurassic World’, The Lion King’.

Also read: Golden Globes 2022: Kate Winslet, Jeremy Strong, Rachel Zegler pick acting awards

The film’s success tastes sweeter for all as it has managed to make this money despite of all restrictions owing to COVID spike in the world yet again.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now also the sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office. It has surpassed ‘Titanic’ and ‘Jurassic World’. If it continues at this speed, the film will surpass ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and could eventually land a fourth place replacing ‘Black Panther’.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to have a long and exclusive presence in cinemas