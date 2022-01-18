Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a 'jerk' for lying about his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' cameo

Now that 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has been released, we all know that actors Tobie Maguire and Andrew Garfield did play cameos in their respective Spider-Man avatars and joined Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man in the climax sequence of the film. But there was a lot of speculation about their cameos before the film had hit theatres.

Even though leaked pictures featuring the three actors went viral on the internet, the cast and crew of the film were busy denying it whenever anyone asked. So much so that Andrew Garfield even lied to actress Emma Stone.

Stone, as many would recall, had played Gwen Stacy in the 'The Amazing Spider-Man' series which featured Garfield as the web-slinging superhero.



While appearing on a recent episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield revealed Strone had texted him several times, asking if he was in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

“Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’ — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk,'" Andrew said.



Off-screen, the two were one of the most celebrated real-life couples until their break up in 2015. The two though have remained friends post their separation.

Andrew and Emma starred in two Spider-Man movies — 'The Amazing Spider-Man' in 2012 and 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' in 2014.



Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya has been one the highest-grossing films of all time for Marvel. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the film has managed to create box office records.



