Andrew Garfield on returning as Spider-Man in latest Spidey film

It was crazy as all three Spider-Men came together in the last film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (apologise for the spoiler if you haven’t seen the film yet). The film saw Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland turn up the heat for fans.

Now, Andrew Garfield has opened up about his experience working in the Spider-Man: No Way Home film and surprising his fans with his entry in a super-secretive role. Speaking to Variety, he spoke about his return as Peter Parker in the multiverse.

He said, “I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.”

He added that the pitch from Kevin Feige, Pascall and Watts was really “enticing” which included an intriguing question. “They said, “You played this character in your way and what would you want to explore if you had an opportunity? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?”' he added.

On his camaraderie with the other Spideys, Andrew said, “We talked a lot about mentorship. We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother and the middle brother. There’s also a thing of seeing someone you love walking down a path that you’ve already walked down, and you know it doesn’t lead the place where you ultimately meant to go.”

“That character is isolated in his emotional experience and physical experience. But what happens when that aloneness gets blasted open, and you come to realize that you’ve never been alone and there are other brothers going through the exact same thing? That’s a big spiritual journey to go on, man. And then we just milked out all the fun that we could possibly have.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in two movies – 2012's ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and 2014's ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’. But since the film got a lukewarm response at the box office, Sony and Marvel got a new actor to replace him – Tom Holland who is currently the Spider-Man. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues to dominate box office amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the US