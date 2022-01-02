Tom Holland's ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops New Year’s Eve box-office

Sony/Marvel’s 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is unbeatable! Tom Holland starrer movie has easily topped the New Year's box office charts.



The movie, which has been raking in big numbers ever since its release worldwide, remained at the number one spot by earning $15.4 million, taking the total domestic haul to a mighty $572.6 million.



No Way Home is officially Sony’s top-grossing movie ever with $1.16 billion worldwide, beating 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home's $1.13 billion final global total.



Covid variant Omicron surge across the world may prove to be another setback for the entertainment industry, but so far it hasn't diminished fans interest in the web-slinging new movie.



Animated movie 'Sing 2' took second place, and raked in $6.4 million, taking a total to $76.5. Meanwhile, 'The Matrix Resurrections' continued to perform below expectations.



The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the story, direction, action sequences. No Way Home has grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2021, the 20th highest-grossing film of all time.



The newest film has Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Mary Jane, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from ‘Doctor Strange.’



Jon Watts directorial have a multiverse plot with Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises.