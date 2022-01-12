Andrew Garfield was rejected from 'The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian' for this reason

Man of the moment Andrew Garfield, who recently won the Best Actor Golden Globes 'Tick Tick Boom', has revealed that he was rejected from playing a part in 'The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian'.

Garfield spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that he had auditioned for the role of Prince Caspian which eventually was played by actor Ben Barnes.



“I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it. 'And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed.”



Garfield revealed that he was rejected as the makers did not think he was good looking enough to play the part.

He remembered how the news was broken to him, "It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.' Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job.”



Garfield eventually carved his own niche with critically acclaimed films as well as box office hits.

