Golden Globe Awards 2022: The complete nomination list

Amid a year of controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press, the body responsible for the annual Golden Globe Awards announced its nominees for the 2022 awards and tried to redeem itself with more representation- at least in the nomination list.



Perhaps the biggest show this year- Korean drama 'Squid Games' earned two nominations in Best Drama TV series and Best Actor category. 'Ted Lasso', 'Succession' and 'Pose' too earned nominations.



Jessica Chastain earned two nominations - in Best Actress Motion Picture Drama for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and in a Limited Series category for 'Scenes From a Marriage.' In the same category, Kate Winslet too earned a nod for 'Mare of Easttown'.



Lady Gaga predictably earned a nomination in Best Actress motion picture drama category for 'House Of Gucci' meanwhile Benedict Cumberbatch clenched a best actor nod for 'The Power of Dog'.



Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes.



Films

Best motion picture — drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Director, Motion Picture:

Steven Spielberg- 'West Side Story'

Denis Villeneuve- 'Dune'

Jane Campion- 'The Power of the Dog'

Kenneth Branagh- 'Belfast'

Maggie Gyllenhaal- 'The Lost Daughter'

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Benedict Cumberbatch- 'The Power of the Dog'

Will Smith - 'King Richard'

Denzel Washington-'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Mahershala Ali- 'Swan Song'

Javier Bardem- 'Being the Ricardos'

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick…Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Screenplay — motion picture

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Motion picture — foreign language

“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

“Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

“The Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)

Motion picture — animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Original score — motion picture

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco

“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat

“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood

Original song — motion picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Sebastian Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (written and performed by Van Morrison)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell)

Television

Television series — drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox- 'Succession'

Jeremy Strong- 'Succession'

Billy Porter- 'Pose'

Omar Sy- 'Lupin'

Lee Jung Jae- 'Squid Game'

Actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Television series — musical or comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbeinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain- 'Scenes From a Marriage'

Cynthia Erivo- 'Genius: Aretha'

Elizabeth Olsen- 'Wandavision'

Margaret Qualley- 'Maid'

Kate Winslet- 'Mare of Easttown'

Supporting actor — television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”

Supporting actress — television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”



