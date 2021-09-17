Andrew Garfield on mother's death: Everything has changed; nothing can prepare you for that kind of cataclysm

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield recently shared in an interview that he has honoured his late mother Lynn Garfield through the cinematic adaptation of musical 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'.



Reportedly, Garfield shared that his mother died of pancreatic cancer right before the pandemic had struck globally.



"We lost her just before COVID, just before we started shooting, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. So, for me, I was able to continue her song on the ocean and the wave of Jonathan's songs. It was an attempt to honour him in his unfinished song, and her in her unfinished song, and have them meet... She is someone who showed me where I was supposed to go in my life. She set me on a path," said Garfield," he said.

Also read: This iconic 90s advertisement just got a refreshing, contemporary spin to it

The actor then went on to add that "every frame, every moment, every breath" of his upcoming musical is an effort on his part to honour Jonathan Larson, the American composer and playwright who created 'Rent' and died at the age of 35, and that on a personal level, it's a tribute to his mother.



The 'The Amazing Spider-Man' star also shared that while he has lost loved ones in the past, losing his mother was hit him differently.



"One's mother is a different thing. It's the person that gives you life no longer being here. Nothing can prepare you for that kind of cataclysm. For me, everything has changed: where there was once a stream, there's now a mountain; where there was once a volcano, there's now a field. It's a strange head trip."

Also read: Don't Breathe 2 review: Stephen Lang renders you breathless in this tired sequel

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19 and also stars Vanessa Hudgens in lead role.