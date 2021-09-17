This iconic 90s advertisement just got a refreshing, contemporary spin to it

The emotions are the same, the setting is the same, even the music jingle is the same. But Cadbury's scores a sixer with its new ad.



It has a boyfriend or a friend watching a tense cricket match on the stands as his girlfriend is at the crease facing a tough ball. The batswoman hits a straight six out of the field and the joyous boyfriend crosses the barricades and enters the cricket ground, breaking into a dance in celebrations. The two unite in the last shot celebrating with a bite of the Cadbury's dairy milk chocolate.





Doesn't the ad ring a bell? The idea borrowed from a popular '90s ad of the same brand takes people down memory lane. In the old ad, it was a woman who broke into a dance as her boyfriend hit a six at the crease.



Almost three decades later, the celebration continues but this time the roles are reversed.





The ad has been created in a bid to salute women achievers in India. "Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth," states the description on the brand's Youtube channel.



We aren't complaining. The ad comes at a time when women athletes have just made India proud at the Olympics. The ad is also timely as reiterates the importance of representation and equality in present times.



Those who grew up in the 1990s, recall the classic ad well and many congratulated the brand for reviving the ad in such a refreshing way.



"For once I don't mind a brand going woke to stay relevant. Cadbury reimagining its 30yo classic ad to reflect the new reality of the gender norms in our sports. It helps that women absolutely slayed at the Olympics and the Aus Ind ODI women cricket series begins soon," wrote a user on YouTube.



"Nostalgia hit hard after watching this. Thank you #Cadbury for bringing this iconic Ad back!" commented another.