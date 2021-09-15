Andrew Garfield denies 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' cameo rumours, fans aren't convinced

Andrew Garfield fielded questions on his rumoured cameo in the upcoming movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' during his recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show'.



Garfield has played the web-slinging superhero in the past and a leaked viral photo from the upcoming movie shows Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man suit filming on the sets of the movie.



The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.



While appearing virtually on 'The Tonight Show' on Monday, Garfield denied the rumours of a cameo in `Spider-Man: No Way Home.



"There`s a photo going around on the internet of you and Toby Maguire on the set of Spider-Man -- yeah, the new Spider-Man movie -- and I was like, `Wow,` " host Jimmy Fallon said."I`m not sure about that," Garfield interjected. Fallon said, "We are. We`re pretty sure about it. So we know what`s up. Do you know what`s up?"



Both men dissolved into laughter before the host exclaimed, "What I`m telling you is, you`re in the new Spider-Man: Now Way Home. Congratulations!"Garfield, looking shocked, joked "Wait, what?" to which Fallon replied, "Yeah, congratulations. You`re gonna be in it, yeah. That`s exciting, right?"`



The actor said he "had no idea" about his appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie, and teased he hadn`t seen the viral image. Asking Fallon to show it to him in order to determine "whether it`s a real thing," the comedian said it had been "erased off the internet" and Garfield finally came clean. "I`ve heard about it. And I did see it. It`s a PhotoShop ... I`m trying to manage expectations," he added.



Garfield further said that he would be open to a last-minute spot in the film, telling Fallon, "If they want to give me a call at this late stage in the game, I`m sitting here in my tracksuit."

“It’s not possible to see a photo that you’re in!”



-Andrew Garfield “dispels” rumors about appearing in #SpiderManNoWayHome 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Y5GIV1HUqk — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 14, 2021 ×

The video clip was shared on the show's official Twitter page and most fans seemed to be convinced that Garfield was just having fun denying it while in reality, he is indeed a part of the film.

This man literally said, "Show me the photo and I can tell you if it's real or not." My guy, if you aren't in No Way Home, than there's no need to see the photo because of course it's fake. My guy Garfield was put in the scope and folded under pressure 😂 — Loading.... (@mommas_baby123) September 14, 2021 ×

The star, who played the titular superhero in 2012`s `The Amazing Spider-Man` and 2014`s `The Amazing Spider-Man 2`, went on to praise his successor Tom Holland in the hit franchise.

"I have seen the trailer and I`m excited, and I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man so I`m just super stoked," he said.

Garfield added, "And I get to just be a fan again, which is my preferred position. To just sit in the audience and go, `Yeah you screwed up mate, you didn`t do it as well as you could have done.` "

The actor had previously denied his involvement in the upcoming `Spider-Man` film in an interview for Variety`s October issue, which he covers.

"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I`m a fan as well," he told the outlet about the idea of uniting with Maguire and Holland onscreen together as Spider-Men for the first time, ever.

"You can`t help but imagine scenes and moments of `Oh, my God, how f------ cool would it be if they did that?`"

"But it`s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I`m aware I am involved in. But I know I`m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don`t know what`s happening," Garfield added.

`Spider-Man: No Way Home` will release in theatres on December 17 this year.