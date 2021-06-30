Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary with never-seen-before pics

It’s Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding anniversary and the couple have shared some never-seen-before wedding pictures.

The couple had two ceremonies back in 2019. The first took place in Las Vegas and was accidentally live-streamed on Instagram by Diplo. Their second ceremony was more formal and was attended by friends and family.

In her first photo, Sophie wrote, "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," along with a photo of them walking down the aisle together at the end of their ceremony.

Another picture was captioned: "I mean… f*ck it, it’s been 2 years.”