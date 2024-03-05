Singapore gets exclusive deal with Taylor Swift over Eras Tour, debate heats up online

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong faced major heat on social media after it was revealed that the country has signed a closed-door deal with the superstar performer for only performing in their country and not making time for any of the neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia.

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour and is in the Asian leg of the tour.

Singapore admits cracking an exclusive deal with Taylor Swift

The Singapore PM revealed that they indeed struck a deal with Taylor so that she only makes a stop in Singapore. As reported by Reuters, PM Lee said at a press conference at a regional summit in Melbourne, ″(Our) agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia.”

This is the first time when the city-state has confirmed their closed door deal with the singer to perform in Singapore on exclusivity terms preventing her from performing in other countries.

On Monday, March 4, Edwin Tong, Singapore’s minister for culture, community and youth, declined to answer this question twice during a parliamentary session.

He also did not reveal the size of the grant to Swift, but stated the amount is “not anywhere as high as speculated.” He said, “Due to business confidentiality reasons, we cannot reveal the specific size of the grant or the conditions of the grant.”

Singapore’s deal with Taylor Swift first came to light when on February 16, when Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin alleged Singapore gave Swift’s team between $2 million and $3 million per show, in exchange for not performing in other regional cities.

The move has been criticised by neighbouring countries

Ever since the news went public, the move has been seen as one with cruel intent by Taylor’s fans worldwide. This has prompted criticism from neighbouring countries for brokering a deal that shut them out from the highest-grossing tour of all time.