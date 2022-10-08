'She-Hulk' new posters reveal new look of Daredevil. Details here

Fans of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show 'She-Hulk' were in for a treat when the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen himself Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil, showed up, with Charlie Cox reprising the role. Not only did he have a brief fight with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), but the two, who are both lawyers by profession, also engaged in a bit of hanky-panky. The arrival of Daredevil was one of the most-awaited things about 'She-Hulk'. To mark the cameo of the superhero, Marvel Studios has released a couple of posters of Cox in both a business suit and in the new costume.

*another Attorney at Law has entered the chat* #MattMurdock



You can see the posters above. Created by Jessica Gao, 'She-Hulk' is about Jennifer Walters (Maslany), an attorney who turns into the titular superheroine thanks to her cousin Bruce Banner's blood getting mixed with hers. The show also features Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Mark Linn-Baker, Tess Malis Kincaid, Tim Roth, Megan Thee Stallion, Benedict Wong, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jon Bass, Rhys Coiro, Griffin Matthews, and Patti Harrison in the cast.

Maslany is a Canadian actress who has earlier earned acclaim for her performance in the science fiction TV show 'Orphan Black'. The show won her an Emmy award, two Critics' Choice Awards, and five Canadian Screen Awards.

Cox first played the role of Daredevil in the Netflix series called 'Daredevil' created by Drew Goddard. The acclaimed series was cancelled by the streaming service after Disney announced its own streaming service, Disney+. Fans of the character and the show feared for the fate of 'Daredevil' as whether the superhero was in MCU was not known for certain.

But then Daredevil appeared in the opening scene of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', surprising fans. Cox has credited the superhero's fans for this new lease of life. Cox will also headline his own brand new Disney+ MCU series called 'Daredevil: Born Again'.