'She-Hulk' Episode 8 review: It's Jennifer Walters vs Daredevil!

Whatever way you look at it, 'She-Hulk' is a smashing success at what it claims to do. The sitcom format, light tone, and a runtime that hovers around half an hour allow it to differentiate itself from other Marvel Studios shows. In the latest episode, titled 'Ribbit and Rip it', the fans of Daredevil awaiting Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock's appearance finally get their payoff. He not only shows up, but also engages in a short duel with the She-Hulk and even... well, watch the episode to know more.

For those unfamiliar with 'She-Hulk', it follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a talented lawyer and the cousin of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk. After Jennifer and Bruce met with an accident while on a road trip, Jennifer's blood gets contaminated with Bruce's and she also becomes a Hulk -- albeit a calmer, more put-together Hulk. Until now, we have followed Jennifers' journey as she navigates her lawyerly life and deals with her superpowers that come pretty handy in a scrap but also give her unwanted fame and attention -- including those who might want her harm.

In 'Ribbit and Rip it', Jennifer is given a case involving a "superhero" (quotes deliberate) who uses footwear to fly and aims to fight crime. However, he is clumsy and an amateur and sues Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), the tailor who designed his suit. As it turns out, Luke also has a lawyer -- and it is none other than Murdock, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Daredevil easily goes on to win the case as it was the "superhero" who used his suit in a way it is not meant to be used.

Later, Daredevil and She-Hulk spar briefly over the same case, before teaming up against a bunch of goons/henchmen (you will get the joke).

'Ribbit and Rip it' is a thoroughly entertaining and exciting episode, and it is not just the big cameo. It is also the writing, humour, and action. For those who were worried, Murdock fits into the show like a dream. Yes, 'Daredevil' the TV show was fairly grim and the hero was quite broody, but here too he is not really a wisecracker. He is just more laidback, indicating a man who has learned not to take things too seriously. It is a seamless transition from the Netflix show to Marvel Studios show. And Cox is once again likable and charming.

My only issue is the CGI of 'She-Hulk', which continues. Maslany is a great actor with impressive comedic timing, and she shines whenever she is not Hulked-out. But whenever she turns into the superhero, it gets distracting and one cannot help but ignore whatever she is saying, to contemplate what made Marvel Studios greenlight this monstrosity of a design. Perhaps one will have to live with this uncanny valley forever.

The episode ends in a cliffhanger, setting up the big finale. 'She-Hulk streams on Disney+ Hotstar.