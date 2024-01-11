SAG Awards 2024 Nominations: Barbenheimer dominates film categories

As expected, it was all about Barbenheimer at the SAG AFTRA nominations for 2024. Barbie and Oppenheimer collectively dominated the nominations in the films categories for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Much like how the two films dominated the box office last year, the two are expected to not let any other film come close in the number of nods they attain at each awards. It started with the Golden Globes 2024 and the same is expected to follow till the Oscars 2024.

Among other films that are vying for top awards at the Screen Awards are Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction and The Color Purple.

In the TV categories, it was all about Succession which leads with five nominations for its final season. Following closely was Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Last of Us. Each of these earned some four nominations apiece. In the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, they will compete with The Crown, The Gilded Age, the Last of Us and The Morning Show. Best TV Comedy Ensemble will be between The Bear, Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary and Barry.

Check out the full list of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 nominations here:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – “Nyad

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Penelope Cruz – “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbot Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley – “A Small Light”

Ali Wong – “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us”

“The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”