‘Last of Us’ season 2 casts Kaitlyn Dever

In a new cast update, The Last of Us season 2 has roped in Kaitlyn Dever. She joins the hit show in the role of Abby who makers describe as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

In their announcement, series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said, “Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

Kaitlyn Dever is best known for her work on TV in shows like Last Man Standing, Justified, Unbelievable, and Dopesick. In films, she has starred in Booksmart, Rosaline, Next Goal Wins, and No One Will Save You.

The Last of Us is based on the hit video game of the same name created by Druckmann and developed by Naughty Dog. Season 1 of The Last of Us includes Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, and Troy Baker.