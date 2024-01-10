Tupac Shakur murder: Suspect's bail set at $750,000

Rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder was one of the most high-profile murders of its time. The murder took place in 1996 when Tupac Shakur was shot in a drive-by in Las Vegas. A former gang leader was suspected of killing the rapper. He can now be released on house arrest before his June trial. The bail has been set for Duane "Keffe D" Davis at $750,000 (£590,000).

Tupac Shakur was only 25 when he was shot.

The suspect, Davis, who is now 60, was charged in September for the murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Davis’ court-appointed attorneys argued that he should be released now because he is a grandfather and there is no evidence that suggests that he would flee before the trial. They also said that their client is in declining health following a battle with cancer.

His lawyers asked for bail to be set at around $100,000.

Meanwhile, prosecutors claim that Davis posed a danger to the public as a former gang leader.