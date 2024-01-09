Natalie Portman calls method acting a ‘luxury that women can’t afford’

Natalie Portman has never been one to try her hands at method acting. The Oscar-winning actress recently speaking about her latest film May December said she’s never tried method acting during her career and added that many women can’t afford to do it.

Natalie said, “I’ve gotten very into roles, but I think it’s honestly a luxury that women can’t afford. I don’t think that children or partners would be very understanding of, you know, me making everyone call me ‘Jackie Kennedy’ all the time.”

The actress added that as a mother she would not be able to do justice with method acting. This doesn’t mean that she doesn’t do serious prep. She did train as a ballet dancer for months to get into the character for Black Swan. She worked on her diet to get into the skin of the character – like just eating almonds and carrots. But she is still able to separate herself from the character she’s playing during production.