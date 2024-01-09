Rashid Khan, singer of song Aaoge Jab Tum, passes away after battling cancer

Rashid Khan, best known for his song 'Aaoge Jab Tum' from the Bollywood hit film Jab We Met, is dead. The 55-year-old singer passed away on Tuesday in Kolkata after bravely battling cancer for over four years. He is survived by his son, two daughters, and wife.



Possibly the last living legend of Rampur Sahaswan gayaki (style of singing), Rashid Khan was recognised as the 31st generation of Sangeet Samrat Mian Tansen, as detailed on his official website.



Born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, Rashid Khan's initial training was under his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. In April 1980, he relocated to Kolkata at 10 when Nissar Hussain Khan moved there with his grandfather.



Rashid Khan's debut concert took place when he was just 11, and by 1994, he had gained recognition as a musician.



Deeply influenced by Hindustani classical music from an early age, Rashid Khan commenced his music lessons under the guidance of his grandparent, Inayat Hussain Khan.



While excelling in Hindustani vocals, Rashid Khan also showcased his proficiency in playback music, contributing to blockbusters such as My Name is Khan, Jab We Met, Isaaq, Manto Mausam, Bapi Bari Ja, Kadambari, and Mitin Masi.



Rashid Khan was recognised for his innovative approach, blending Hindustani vocals with genres like Sufi and collaborating with Western instrumentalist icon Louis Banks. He engaged in 'jugalbandis' with sitar artist Shahid Parvez.



Apart from Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, Rashid Khan was conferred with the West Bengal government's state honour, Bangabhusan in 2012.



(With agency inputs)