Costumes and props from The Crown to go under hammer as the show wraps up

Props and costumes from the royal drama The Crown will be on show in London this week before going for auction. Items that will be auctioned include a replica of Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation gown to a reproduction of the Gold State Coach. More than 450 items from the Netflix show, which focused on the reign of Britain's late monarch Elizabeth, will be on public display at Bonhams from Thursday ahead of its 'The Crown Auction' on February 7.



Also for sale is what Bonhams says is the world's only reproduction of the Gold State Coach and a reproduction of the Coronation Chair. Also on display would be the show's replica of Buckingham Palace's wrought-iron gates and a recreation of the Number 10 Downing Street facade.



"Lots in the sale are from all six seasons," said Charlie Thomas, director of house sales and private and iconic collections at Bonhams. Although the queen was the focus, "the sale features all of the main characters from all six seasons and it's ... a real love letter to the show," Thomas added.



Some 150 lots will go under the hammer in a live sale on February 7. Some further 300 are being offered as part of an online auction running from January 11 to February 8.



Proceeds from the live sale will go towards establishing a scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School, which has training sites across Britain.



