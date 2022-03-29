SAG-AFTRA condemns Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

SAG-AFTRA addressed Will Smith’s controversial move on the Oscars stage last night as he slapped comedian Chris Rock over a joke.

Making note of it, SAG-AFTRA condemned the action and called Will Smith’s behaviour “unacceptable” and suggested that some disciplinary action be taken.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the latter cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. Will Smith won't be going to jail as Chris Rock hasn't filed assault charges

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA said, “As the union representing presenters and other performers working on the Oscars, SAG-AFTRA is focused on ensuring our members always work in a safe environment. Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct. The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable. We have been in contact with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC about this incident and will work to ensure this behaviour is appropriately addressed. SAG-AFTRA does not comment on any pending member disciplinary process.”

'I was out of line': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars

The Academy issued a similarly stern statement,“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” Academy weighing on possible action to take against Will Smith over Oscars slap