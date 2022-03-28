Will Smith won't be going to jail as Chris Rock hasn't filed assault charges

Will Smith could have faced legal action if not for Chris Rock. After the Hollywood actor got up to the Oscars stage and punched the comedian over a joke that went wrong, there was speculation that Will could face assault charges.

Chris Rock, has, however, decided to not file a police report against Will Smith after he hit him on Oscars stage while he was presenting an award and cracking a joke.

Multiple sources confirm that the Los Angeles Police Department officers on the scene at the event at the Dolby Theatre spoke with Chris Rock soon after the telecast got over. If Chris Rock had filed a report with LAPD over the incident, Will Smith would have faced assault charges. He could have faced up to six months behind bars and a fine upto $100,000.

Meanwhile, Chris Rock still has up to six months to file a report. Denzel Washington consoled Will Smith after he smacked Chris Rock on stage

While the audience got stunned and were still weighing on what actually transpired on the Oscars 2022 stage, minutes later, Will Smith received his first Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, the Oscar winner said, “I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams ..love will make you do crazy things.”