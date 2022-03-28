What just happened! Will Smith punches Chris Rock over joke on wife Jada

It all got heated at the 94th Academy Awards when Will Smith walked up to the stage to hit comedian Chris Rock over a joke the former took offence on.

Chris Rock made a joke on Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. He made a reference to the movie ‘G.I Jane’ in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. Chris Rock was presenting the best documentary prize with a short comedy routine at the time when he suggested that Jada Pinkett Smith appear in a sequel of the film.

Not taking this lightly, Will Smith walked on stage and punched Chris Rock in front of a gasping audience which many now think was staged and scripted.

When Will came back to seat, he was heard saying, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu****g mouth."

Chris Rock responded, "Oh, wow."

Watch it here:

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022 ×

Oscars 2022: 'CODA' wins big on a night of punches, jabs and reunions

The moment shocked the Oscars stage with almost the entire seated audience going silent. At a commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage.

Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

Will Smith later went on to win his first Oscar for the film 'King Richard'. He gave a tearful speech. Oscars 2022 winners: Will Smith & Jessica Chastain take acting honours

In his acceptance speech, Will Smith said, “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. I want to apologise to Academy, I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I am not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

“Thank you. I hope the Academy invites me back," he added.