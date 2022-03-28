Oscars 2022 winners list: 'Dune' sweeps awards night, Will Smith & Jessica Chastain take acting honours

Oscars 2022 winners Photograph:( Twitter )
Hollywood’s biggest night, the 94th Academy Awards returned to Dolby Theatre in full swing. Celebrities returned to the red carpet with their fashion statements.
Celebrating a year of movies and the art and craft behind it, Oscars 2022 had its high and low moments as it brought a lot of changes including cut down speeches, live music that returned, and three hosts – Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.
Check out the complete list of Oscars 2022 winners:
Best adapted screenplay:
CODA – Screenplay by Siân Heder
Drive My Car – Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune – Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Written by Jane Campion
Best original screenplay:
Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard – Written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World – Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Best costume design:
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Best international feature:
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best supporting actress:
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best supporting actor:
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best animated feature:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best original score:
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Best cinematography:
Greig Fraser – Dune
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Best visual effects:
Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
No Time To Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Spider-man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Best film editing:
Joe Walker – Dune
Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up
Pamela Martin – King Richard
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best sound:
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
No Time To Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Best production design:
Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best make-up and hairstyling:
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best live action short:
The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best animated short:
The Windshield Piper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
Best documentary short:
The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When we were Bullies
Best picture:
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best actress:
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best actor:
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best director:
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
Best documentary feature:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)
Writing With Fire
Best original song:
Be Alive – King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down To Joy – Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
No Time To Die – No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Somehow You Do – Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren