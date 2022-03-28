Oscars 2022 winners list: 'Dune' sweeps awards night, Will Smith & Jessica Chastain take acting honours

Hollywood’s biggest night, the 94th Academy Awards returned to Dolby Theatre in full swing. Celebrities returned to the red carpet with their fashion statements.

Celebrating a year of movies and the art and craft behind it, Oscars 2022 had its high and low moments as it brought a lot of changes including cut down speeches, live music that returned, and three hosts – Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Check out the complete list of Oscars 2022 winners:

Best adapted screenplay:

CODA – Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Written by Jane Campion

Best original screenplay:

Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard – Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World – Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best costume design:

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Best international feature:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best supporting actress:

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best supporting actor:

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best animated feature:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best original score:

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Best cinematography:

Greig Fraser – Dune

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Best visual effects:

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time To Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best film editing:

Joe Walker – Dune

Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up

Pamela Martin – King Richard

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best sound:

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

No Time To Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best production design:

Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best make-up and hairstyling:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best live action short:

The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best animated short:

The Windshield Piper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Best documentary short:

The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When we were Bullies

Best picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best actress:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best actor:

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best director:

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Best documentary feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)

Writing With Fire

Best original song:

Be Alive – King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy – Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

No Time To Die – No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

