Oscars 2022 Live: Ariana DeBose picks up early award for 'West Side Story'

Ariana DeBose Photograph: Twitter
Hollywood's biggest night is here! The Oscars 2022 will be honouring the best of the 2021. Catch all the live action here!
Mar 28, 2022, 06:24 AM
Dune sweeps technical awards!
Wins Best Visual Effects Oscars. .
The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022, 06:22 AM
Six days ago, she did not have an invite to the Oscars. And Rachel Zegler finally did make it to the big night, this time as a presenter, no less! Here to present Best Visual Effects award.
Mar 28, 2022, 06:08 AM
'Dune' wins again! Best Cinematography Oscar goes to Greg Fraiser.
Mar 28, 2022, 06:06 AM
'Dune' wins the Oscar for Best Sound.
The Oscar for Best Sound goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ACNaBsIgl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022, 06:05 AM
Regina Hall wanted to take up random Covid tests of some of the most eligible bachelors (read hotties) of Hollywood impromptu live on stage. The random selection took place live on stage and included actors Simu Liu, Timothee Chalamet and Bradley Cooper
Mar 28, 2022, 05:54 AM
Araiana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress for her stunning performance in 'West Side Story'. "In America, dreams do come true," the emotional actress said as she went up on stage to pick up her first Oscars 2022.
The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uFBNyTThG0— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022, 05:40 AM
Not one or two but three hosts this year at the Oscars! Amy Schummer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall are here to bring the house down with their wit and jabs!
Mar 28, 2022, 05:36 AM
And it begins! Venus and Serena Williams open the gliterring night as they introduce the first performance of the night- none other than Beyonce!
Beyonce has been nominated for her song 'Be Alive' from the film 'King Richard'. Dressed in neon Beyonce performs in a tennis court and electrifies with her performance.
Mar 28, 2022, 05:33 AM
The power couples on the red carpet!
Power couples. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZnZDrfjuYJ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022
Mar 28, 2022, 05:27 AM
Such camaraderie! British actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield - both nominated in the Best Actor category for their films 'Power Of The Dog' and 'Tick Tick Boom!' pose together on the red carpet.
Mar 28, 2022, 05:14 AM
With just minutes away for the main ceremony to begin, here's a look at our final predictions for this year. Will Netflix be able to finally break its jinx with 'Power Of The Dog' ? Will Smith could be winning his first Oscar ever! Check out our final predictions here:
Oscars 2022 final predictions: Who will win the golden trophy, from Will Smith to CODA
Mar 28, 2022, 05:06 AM
Zendaya is here! 'The Spider-Man' star Zendaya look chic in a white satin shirt and silver skirt as she sashayed down the red carpet. Zendaya's film 'Dune' is up for the Best Picture award this time.
Mar 28, 2022, 05:03 AM
The stars are already here, the red carpet has been rolled out and in just a few minutes Hollywood's biggest celebrations, Oscars 2022 will begun.